This chart puts the stunning scale of the stock market plunge into perspective

It’s been a wild few days in the markets.
US markets are rallying on Wednesday after an ugly day on Tuesday, which saw stocks rally sharply early in the day before a huge sell-off in the final hour of trading.
But as interesting as it is to track the play-by-plays, it’s also worth taking a gander at how this recent plunge looks relatives to others.
This chart from Doug Short highlights lows in the S&P 500 following all-time highs since just before the Great Recession.
Check it out.
NOW WATCH: RED EVERYWHERE: It’s a global market meltdown
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.