This chart puts the stunning scale of the stock market plunge into perspective

Elena Holodny

It’s been a wild few days in the markets.

US markets are rallying on Wednesday after an ugly day on Tuesday, which saw stocks rally sharply early in the day before a huge sell-off in the final hour of trading.

But as interesting as it is to track the play-by-plays, it’s also worth taking a gander at how this recent plunge looks relatives to others.

This chart from Doug Short highlights lows in the S&P 500 following all-time highs since just before the Great Recession.

Check it out.

S&p 500 market sell off all time highsAdvisor Perspectives, via Doug Short

