Households represent the largest owner of the $US23 trillion US stock market. But they represent a shrinking share.

And believe it or not, hedge funds do not run the stock market. In fact, they own only 4% of the market.

Here’s a chart from Goldman Sachs’ Amanda Sneider breaking down the ownership mix since the 1945:

