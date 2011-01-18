Two Charts That Show Why Everyone Thinks The Market Is Going To Tank

Last night the WSJ amplified a growing concern which is that this stock market rally has gotten ridiculous, and that it’s due for a rough patch.



Specifically it cites technical analysts, who are highlighting two charts.

The first is the Dow Jones and its 10-day moving average. It’s been ages since it closed below this, which is a remarkable sign of strength and consistency.

Photo: Stockcharts.com

The next is simply the VIX, the volatility index. It continues to plunge, as investors eschew “protection.” When complacency gets this low it’s a huge warning sign.

Photo: Stockcharts.com

