The S&P 500 briefly erased its 2020 losses in a wild rally. Here's how much each sector jumped after the coronavirus sell-off.

Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images Traders work on the floor at the opening bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on March 18, 2020 in New York.

The S&P 500 erased its year-to-date losses on June 8, ending the coronavirus slump amid growing optimism for economic recovery.

The index bottomed on March 23 after sliding 34% from its record high on early coronavirus worries.

Since reaching that trough, the S&P 500 has rallied on unprecedented Federal Reserve aid, optimism for a swift rebound, and better-than-expected economic data.

Here’s how all 11 of the index’s sectors have performed since hitting the March 23 floor.

On June 8, optimism for a rapid economic recovery retraced the last of the coronavirus-fuelled market slump.

A last-minute rally through Monday’s session led the S&P 500 to close just above its December 31 level, erasing losses made in the early days of the pandemic. The index slid as much as 34% from its peak to a March 23 floor before the Federal Reserve’s announcement of unprecedented relief measures fuelled a steady run-up through April and May.

Stocks’ surge over recent months hasn’t been evenly shared across sectors. Firms viewed as prime stay-at-home plays outperformed at the start of the pandemic before sliding on hopes for a quicker-than-expected rebound. Companies slammed hardest by the initial outbreak soared as economic data suggested the worst was over.

Energy firms posted some of the biggest leaps of all. After oil’s historic plunge to negative prices shocked investors around the world, widespread production cuts and recovering demand renewed hope for the struggling commodity.

The index’s year-to-date gains lasted only a few days. US stocks nosedived on Thursday as rising coronavirus cases across the nation and cautious messaging from the Federal Reserve revived investor fears. The S&P 500 dropped as much as 5.5% through the session. Yet the index’s segments are still up massively from their virus-induced lows.

Here’s how all 11 S&P 500 sectors have performed since bottoming on March 23, ranked in ascending order of gains. Data is as of 1:55 p.m. ET Thursday.



11. Consumer staples

Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Return: 19.6%

10. Utilities

Reuters Electric city Ruesselsheim project

Return: 30.2%

9. Healthcare

David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe/Getty Images Scientist Xinhua Yan works in the lab at Moderna in Cambridge, MA on Feb. 28, 2020.

Return: 30.5%

8. Communication services

Carlo Allegri/Reuters Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom Video Communications takes part in a bell ringing ceremony at the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York, New York, U.S., April 18, 2019.

Return: 31.2%

7. Financials

Reuters The entrance to JPMorgan Chase’s international headquarters on Park Avenue is seen in New York

Return: 32.8%

6. Real estate

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Workers are seen as new construction takes place at the Umbria a Lennar Corp. project on September 19, 2011 in Miami, Florida.

Return: 35.5%

5. Industrials

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez Ellen Bennett, founder of Hedley & Bennett wears a mask on her factory floor Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Vernon, Calif. The Southern California company, which normally makes aprons and other workwear, has transitioned their efforts to making masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Return: 40.6%

4. Information technology

Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Return: 41.5%

3. Materials

Reuters A LB Steel LLC’s employee manufactures a component for new Amtrak Acela trains in Harvey, Illinois.

Return: 41.9%

2. Consumer discretionary

David McNew/Getty Images A United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Return: 43.3%

1. Energy

Eric Glenn/Shutterstock

Return: 65.6%



