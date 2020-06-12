The S&P 500 briefly erased its 2020 losses in a wild rally. Here's how much each sector jumped after the coronavirus sell-off.

- The S&P 500 erased its year-to-date losses on June 8, ending the coronavirus slump amid growing optimism for economic recovery.
- The index bottomed on March 23 after sliding 34% from its record high on early coronavirus worries.
- Since reaching that trough, the S&P 500 has rallied on unprecedented Federal Reserve aid, optimism for a swift rebound, and better-than-expected economic data.
- Here’s how all 11 of the index’s sectors have performed since hitting the March 23 floor.
On June 8, optimism for a rapid economic recovery retraced the last of the coronavirus-fuelled market slump.
A last-minute rally through Monday’s session led the S&P 500 to close just above its December 31 level, erasing losses made in the early days of the pandemic. The index slid as much as 34% from its peak to a March 23 floor before the Federal Reserve’s announcement of unprecedented relief measures fuelled a steady run-up through April and May.
Stocks’ surge over recent months hasn’t been evenly shared across sectors. Firms viewed as prime stay-at-home plays outperformed at the start of the pandemic before sliding on hopes for a quicker-than-expected rebound. Companies slammed hardest by the initial outbreak soared as economic data suggested the worst was over.
Energy firms posted some of the biggest leaps of all. After oil’s historic plunge to negative prices shocked investors around the world, widespread production cuts and recovering demand renewed hope for the struggling commodity.
The index’s year-to-date gains lasted only a few days. US stocks nosedived on Thursday as rising coronavirus cases across the nation and cautious messaging from the Federal Reserve revived investor fears. The S&P 500 dropped as much as 5.5% through the session. Yet the index’s segments are still up massively from their virus-induced lows.
Here’s how all 11 S&P 500 sectors have performed since bottoming on March 23, ranked in ascending order of gains. Data is as of 1:55 p.m. ET Thursday.
11. Consumer staples
Return: 19.6%
10. Utilities
Return: 30.2%
9. Healthcare
Return: 30.5%
8. Communication services
Return: 31.2%
7. Financials
Return: 32.8%
6. Real estate
Return: 35.5%
5. Industrials
Return: 40.6%
4. Information technology
Return: 41.5%
3. Materials
Return: 41.9%
2. Consumer discretionary
Return: 43.3%
1. Energy
Return: 65.6%
