Look for the S&P 500 to drop in the first month after the Fed rate hike before shifting into recovery mode, CFRA says

Carla Mozée
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell discussing the Fed's rate increase on March 16, 2022
  • The S&P 500 is likely to see a decline over the first 30 days after the Fed begins a rate-hike cycle, said CFRA on Wednesday. 
  • Since 1994, the benchmark has lost ground all five times in the first month of a rate-tightening cycle. 
  • But the S&P 500 has moved into gains at the six-month mark 80% of the time, CFRA said. 

The S&P 500 is likely to lose ground over the next month following the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increase before seeing gains several months down the road, according to CFRA. 

The broad-equity index jumped 2.2% Wednesday in volatile trade after the Federal Open Market Committee raised the fed funds rates by 0.25 percentage point in an 8-1 decision. It also indicated another six rate increases will be on the way in 2022 as policymakers combat soaring inflation that hit a fresh 40-year high of 7.9% in February

The S&P 500 tends to have a slow start in the first 30 days after the Fed starts raising interest rates, said independent research firm CFRA in a note Wednesday after the FOMC launched its sixth rate-tightening cycle since 1994. 

Since a “more transparent Fed” started announcing changes to the fed funds rate, the S&P 500 has recorded price declines of 3.1% one month after the start of hiking cycles.

“What’s more, the S&P 500 fell all five times in the first 30 days following the initial hike since 1994, but recovered to a 80% frequency of advance by the six-month mark,” wrote Sam Stovall, CFRA’s chief investment strategist. 

The benchmark since 1994 had logged price changes reflecting a fall of 0.8% three months after Fed liftoff then saw gains of 6.4% at the six-month mark and a rise of 12.2% at the 12-month mark. 

The S&P 500 is still down by nearly 9% for 2022, with Russia’s war in Ukraine contributing to pressure on equities.

