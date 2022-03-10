Markets are ‘far more treacherous’ than expected but the S&P 500 could still rally to 5,100 or higher by year’s end, says Fundstrat’s Tom Lee

Thomas Lee is a managing partner and the head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors. Brendan McDermid/Reuters

While markets are highly volatile amid Russia’s war on Ukraine, Fundstrat’s Tom Lee reiterated his prediction that the S&P 500 could reach 5,100 or higher by the end of 2022.

When asked on CNBC if he was joining hedge funds in growing their cash positions during the market uncertainty even with high inflation, he said the the foundation for the bull market remains intact, adding that inflation is a commodity-driven problem than a structural one.

“I think we are in a no man’s land for the moment. Our base case for the first half of 2022 was that markets would be treacherous. This is far more treacherous than we expected, and I think it’s because we’re in wartime conditions,” he told CNBC.

“But do I think stocks will end higher from here on an absolute basis? Yes. I think we could still exit this year with 5,100 or higher.”

He initially made that forecast in December and assumed high volatility in the first half of the new year, even before Russia invaded Ukraine. By backing up his view now, he sees upside of more than 20% from the S&P 500’s current levels.

Meanwhile, Western sanctions against Russia have resulted in added pressure for the rest of the world as oil and commodities spike. Tightening sanctions further, Lee warned, may not be the best strategy because they add more inflationary pressures.

But despite the war and high inflation, stocks continue to signal that upside remains.

“The fact that market valuations aren’t causing you to have a huge margin of error on the downside, I just think you can’t really get that hurt if you buy stocks here over the next 12 months,” Lee said.