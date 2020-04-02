These 3 kinds of stocks will be ripe for the picking in the second half of 2020, UBS says

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Three corners of the stabilizing stock market show significant promise for when the coronavirus threat subsides and prices rally, UBS analysts wrote Wednesday.

Equities are currently pricing in a U-shaped rebound through the second half of 2020, and the heavy selling through March sets firms with “still-solid fundamentals” up for major gains in a bullish rally, the bank said.

Firms relatively insulated from the virus-fuelled economic shutdown, including consumer staples, healthcare, and communication services businesses, are also poised for strong earnings growth.

New long-term trends born out of quarantine orders and work-from-home activity can yield a separate set of winning stocks, the team led by Mark Haefele said. Look to the e-commerce, video conferencing, telemedicine, and virtual learning sectors for prime picks, they added.

As markets stabilise and prices bounce above late-March lows,UBS is advising clients on where to look for discounts once the coronavirus threat abates.

Equities are now pricing in a U-shaped recovery through the second half of 2020, but only a few corners of the market offer the best value, the bank said. Firms boasting global diversification are more appealing than ever, UBS added, as a worldwide economic rebound stands to pull multiple sectors higher with it.

Vicious sell-offs through March were “broad-based and occasionally indiscriminate,” opening up fresh opportunity in high-quality companies, the team led by Mark Haefele said. The communication services and tech sectors both feature “still-solid fundamentals” after sharp declines, while European stocks with exposure to developing economies could ride a wave of central bank aid, according to UBS.



Companies with relative resilience to coronavirus-induced shutdowns are also well-positioned for a recovery. Certain consumer staples, healthcare, and communication services businesses “should display resilient earnings growth” amid the pandemic and may even see increased use, the team wrote.

UBS’s last category of interest includes equities set to enjoy an acceleration of new, long-term trends in the wake of the virus outbreak. An almost-immediate uptick in quarantine activity and working from home will likely drive “wider adoption of technologies like video conferencing, virtual learning, and telemedicine,” UBS said. E-commerce businesses will be further boosted by the temporary closure of physical stores, and new interest in online shopping could even spill over into food delivery, gaming, and online retail companies.

Stocks aren’t the only investment yielding fresh opportunity amid the early market recovery. For investors looking to add risk amid heightened volatility, corporate credit has emerged as “the best near-term risk-reward profile,” the team said. The sector has recently been propped up by Federal Reserve purchases, and spreads on both high-yield bonds and dollar-denominated emerging market bonds “are pricing in too much bad news, in our view,” they added.



