A bull market will boom no matter the president — but skew your portfolio based on who wins, Morgan Stanley investment chief says

Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson told CNBC on Tuesday there will be a bull market after the election no matter who wins the presidency.

The chief investment strategist said that regardless of the party in control, there will be another stimulus bill and this will be good for markets in the short term.

In the long term, the outcome of the election “matters a ton,” Wilson said. Investors will want to skew their portfolios accordingly.

Sectors like energy and financials may suffer with a Democratic sweep, he added.

However, in the longer term, the outcome of the election “matters a ton for policy” and will be “felt more at a sector level,” according to Wilson. He said that if there’s a Democratic sweep, financial and energy stocks could face more regulation and may not perform as well as other sectors. Technology stocks, however, may fare better than some expect because he doesn’t think Democrats will be tough on tech regulation. In Monday’s episode of the Morgan Stanley “Thoughts on the Market” podcast, Wilson also said that the economic recovery will continue into 2021. Wilson told investors to focus on stocks in sectors most levered to an ongoing recovery, like those in consumer cyclicals, services, materials, industrials, and financials.

