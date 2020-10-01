Billionaire investor Marc Lasry says investors should stay long through the election because trillions of dollars are going to be spent on the economy

Lucas Jackson/Reuters Marc Lasry, an American billionaire businessman and co-founder and chief executive officer of Avenue Capital Group speaks during a Reuters investment summit in New York City, U.S., November 4, 2019.

Billionaire investor Marc Lasry told Fox Business on Wednesday that investors should stay long through the election because both parties will spend trillions of dollars, which will benefit the economy and market.

The Avenue Capital Group CEO said that regardless of who wins the election, “trillions of dollars are going to be spent on this economy.”

Congress has been deadlocked on passing the next stimulus bill that would propel this spending.





Regardless of the party that wins the election, Lasry said he believes both parties will be spending money and that will be beneficial for the market. However, Congress has been deadlocked on passing the next stimulus bill that could provide more money to businesses and consumers.



House Democrats are putting their $US2.2 trillion stimulus package to a vote on Wednesday evening and the chamber is expected to approve it. But it likely faces staunch opposition in the GOP-controlled Senate. Earlier today Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Capitol Hill: “We’re very, very far apart on a deal.”

