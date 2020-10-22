Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says the market 'just doesn't care' about who wins the US election

Kevin O’Leary told CNBC on Wednesday that markets are not concerned with who wins the election because they know that a $US2 trillion stimulus package will be released regardless of who wins.

“This is the most fascinating election the American economy has ever seen because the market just doesn’t care,” the investor said.

He added that policies are unlikely to change in the near term if Biden wins because the former vice president’s “hands will be tied” around the unemployment rate.

The Shark Tank investor and O’Shares ETFs chairman said that there will be a $US2 trillion stimulus with either candidate, and that’s really what the market is trading on right now.

He also said Joe Biden is unlikely to change policies immediately if he wins the election because the unemployment rate will still be at 9%.



“You got 9% of the economy unemployed. I think his hands are tied. I don’t think he does very much of anything, I think the policies remain the same,” the investor said. Even with a “blue tide” where Democrats gain control of the White House and Congress, policies are unlikely to change until the midterm elections two years down the road, he added.

The market is expecting increased tensions between the two largest economies of the world too, O’Leary said.

The investor added: “If you’re the Chinese government you’d rather have Biden, but if Trump wins again … bar the doors on China relations, he’s going to put the screws down even harder and the market’s ready for that too.”

