A Goldman Sachs survey of big-money investors found that half think the stock market has further to fall

Richard Drew/AP

A recent survey of institutional investors conducted by Goldman Sachs found that 50% believe the stock market has room to slide before a significant recovery.

Three-quarters of the 1,800 investors surveyed still think equities are in a bear market, despite the S&P 500 reentering bull-market territory amid a torrid three-day rally in late March.

Investors are already adjusting their portfolios to best capitalise on the market’s late-March low, firm partner Anne Marie Darling said in a Friday podcast, looking away from corporate bonds and toward stocks.

Half of the institutional investors recently surveyed by Goldman Sachs expect the S&P 500 to reach new lows before bottoming out.

US stocks have rebounded in April after sharp volatility and heightened coronavirus fears drove massive sell-offs throughout March. Major indexes were dragged into bear-market territory at the fastest pace since 1933 as investors weighed the long-term effects of a prolonged economic slowdown.

Money managers are now trying to figure out whether stocks could fall further, or if it’s time to bet big on the crushed market.

A new survey of 1,800 big-money investors found 50% expecting new lows before a broad recovery, and 75% still believing stocks are in a bear market, Goldman partner Anne Marie Darling said in a Friday podcast. Roughly two-thirds of respondents expect the S&P 500 to remain at roughly 2,500 by the end of the year and 37% of investors surveyed see the benchmark index closing 2020 above 2,800, she added.



The S&P 500 closed at 2,663.68 on Monday, up roughly 7% through the session as investors cheered slowing coronavirus death rates in Europe and the US. The index is down about 17% year-to-date.

Investors are already shifting capital to best capitalise on a long rebound, Darling said. Nearly $US100 billion flowed from pension funds to the stock market in the first week of April, according to the firm. Investors are also poised to shift away from corporate bonds, as more than $US550 billion in investment-grade debt is set to be downgraded to junk status, Darling said.

“After two weeks of straight line down, the markets have really rebounded and we’re starting to see investors rebalance their portfolios,” she added.



As for signs to watch for a market bounce, 45% of institutional investors don’t view economic data released in April as consequential. Stark labour market data released in the second half of March revealed the heavy blow dealt to the economy by widespread coronavirus lockdowns, but markets largely ignored the releases.

Tracking the virus’s spread is the “one number” Darling is watching to judge when markets could “reach an inflection point,” she said.

Volatility in the global oil market “could have a very long-lasting impact on both markets and our economy,” she added.



