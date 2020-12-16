Airbnb and DoorDash's post-IPO stock pops represent an 'epic level of incompetency,' says a former banker who led one of the world's largest IPOs ever

Imran Khan told CNBC on Tuesday that the recent post-IPO stock pops including those of Airbnb and DoorDash represent an “epic level of incompetency” from the bankers who underwrote the stocks.

The former banker, who led Alibaba’s IPO in 2014, said that it’s the job of the bankers to understand the market and price the IPO’s correctly: “Why are you getting paid 5 to 6% if you can’t figure that out?” Khan asked.

“When the stock doubles for a very high large market cap company, clearly something didn’t work right here,” he added.

Shares of both Airbnb and DoorDash skyrocketed after their public debuts.

Visit the Business Insider homepage for more stories .

Imran Khan told CNBC on Tuesday that the recent post-IPO stock pops including those of Airbnb and DoorDash represent an “epic level of incompetency” from the bankers who underwrote the stocks.

The former banker who led Alibaba’s IPO in 2014 said that it’s the bankers job to understand the market and price the IPO’s correctly. Right now, bankers could be doing a “much better job,” said Khan. Airbnb leaped 115% on its first day of tradingâ€”its IPO offering price was $US68, but it went on to hit an intraday high of $US165. Meanwhile, DoorDash opened at $US182 on its public debut, 78% above its initial-public-offering price of $US102.

Khan also said that DoorDash and Airbnb were not obscure companies, and that bankers should have known better. “Why are you getting paid 5 to 6% if you can’t figure that out?” Khan asked.



Read more:

A JPMorgan income fund manager shares 12 high-dividend stocks set to gain from a broad cyclical recovery â€” and unpacks the strategy he uses to beat 93% of his peers



“When the stock doubles for a very high large market cap company, clearly something didn’t work right here,” he added.

Khan was also the chief strategy officer of Snapchat during its 2017 IPO. SNAP gained as much as 52% on its first day of public trading. The Verishop founder and CEO said that these that these stock pops are causing investors to lose confidence in the IPO process. He doesn’t think the system of bringing companies to market is broken, but he said bankers could perform better. “I think when the market gets really busy, a lot of the times bankers get really focused on chasing deals and client management, as opposed to doing their job,” said Khan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.