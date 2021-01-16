'Stocks have the green light': Guggenheim's Minerd says massive stimulus will support equities at least through the end of the 1st quarter

Emily Graffeo
Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd indicated he’s bullish on stocks in the near-term during a Thursday CNBC interview. “I’m a pretty conservative guy but right now given the Fed purchase program, the idea that we’re gonna get a lot of stimulus out of Washington. I think stocks have a green light,” said the global chief investment officer.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated Thursday that the central bank is far from tapering its asset purchases or raising interest rates, a signal Minerd said will be good for stocks.

On the fiscal aid front, President-elect Joe Biden laid out plans for a $US1.9 trillion stimulus injection on Thursday. That number equates to around 9% of US GDP.


Read more:
Global X’s lithium and battery ETF returned 126% in 2020 as electric vehicle-driven demand surged. One of the firm’s analysts shared 4 stocks he sees ‘leading the rise’ in the industry going forward.

While Minerd acknowledged there are always risks in investing, he said putting money into equities right now is likely a safe bet for investors.

“I probably would think that at least through the end of the first quarter it’s a pretty safe place to be investing money, I mean on a relative basis,” he said.

Minerd also said that the Federal Reserve will face a hard time tapering its asset purchases, and if its not seeing inflation pressures, the Fed will likely let unemployment go down to 3% before it starts to think about tapering. That could take “years,” Minerd added.


Read more:
‘I don’t believe that we’ve really left the recession yet’: Bond king Jeff Gundlach lays out the 2 risks that investors should watch nearly a year into the pandemic â€” and shares the 4 components of a balanced, winning portfolio

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.