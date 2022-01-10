The beating taken by the market in the first 5 trading days of the year is not a sign of things to come and stocks will still see a positive return in 2022, Fundstrat says

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 9, 2020. Bryan R Smith/Reuters

The first five trading days of 2022 were negative for the stock market, with some taking it as a sign of things to come for the year.

But analysis from Fundstrat suggests that the stock market will do just fine in 2022.

“Since 1982, many ‘down 1st 5 days’ ended up as great years for markets,” Fundstrat’s Tom Lee said.

Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

The stock market’s first five trading days of 2022 were negative, with the S&P 500 falling 2.5% and the Nasdaq 100 down about 5.5%.

That’s historically been viewed as a bad “omen” for the stock market, according to a Monday note from Fundstrat’s Tom Lee. Since 1900, according to the note, a positive return in the first five trading days of the year led to a median full-year return of 12.3%. Meanwhile, a negative return in the first five trading days led to a median full-year return of just 1.1%.

But this analysis is misleading, according to Lee, who dug further into the data and found that analyzing bull market years led to a very different conclusion.

Dividing the data set into years when the economy was either expanding or in a recession, Lee found that the first five trading days of the year gave no signal as to whether stocks would finish the year higher or lower.

In a year of economic growth, a positive stock market return in the first five trading days of the year led to a median full-year return of 13.5%. Meanwhile, a negative return in the first five trading days led to the same median full-year return of 13.5%.

“There is no difference. In fact, as the chart below highlights, the differential comes from ‘bear market/recession’ periods,” Lee explained.

And further zeroing in on data since 1982 shows that a negative return in the first five trading days of the year still led to strong returns for the stock market by year-end, with some years seeing gains of nearly 30%.

With economic growth expected to continue in 2022, according to estimates from various Wall Street firms, Lee’s research is timely, especially for bullish investors.

“The ‘first 5 days’ doesn’t mean anything. We still expect 2022 to be an up double-digit kind of year,” Lee concluded. Lee has set a 2022 year-end S&P 500 price target of 5,100, representing potential upside of 10% from current levels.