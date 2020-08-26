US stocks will extend records as COVID-19 cases decline and America becomes 'one of the safest places in the world,' Fundstrat's Tom Lee says

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

With daily COVID-19 cases continuing to decline at a “rapid pace,” America is on the verge of becoming “one of the safest places in the world,” according to Fundstrat’s Tom Lee.

In a note to clients on Monday, Lee detailed the daily decline of COVID-19 cases in the US with the steadily increasing cases in Europe and elsewhere.

Lee said he believes the US could soon fall below Europe in reporting new daily COVID-19 infection cases, according to the note.

If the US becomes a safe haven from COVID-19 relative to Europe, stocks will extend their record gains and continue to rise as capital will seek the US.

Stocks will continue their run and hit record new highs if the US becomes “one of the safest places in the world” when it comes to daily COVID-19 cases, Fundstrat’s Tom Lee told clients on Monday.

With COVID-19 cases “falling so rapidly” in the US, daily cases could breach sub 10,000 by early September if the current pace continues, Lee said.

That decline would put the US on track to have daily COVID-19 cases fall below Europe, making it one of the safest countries in the world, the note said.

Sunday’s COVID-19 case data “was positive,” as cases were down around 5,000 from the prior week to 36,050, Lee observed. Lee said he believes “it is entirely possible that USA COVID-19 cases crash to sub 10,000 in September” based on the current trends in the weekly decline.



At a sub-10,000 level of daily cases, the US would be at less than 30 daily cases per million, considered to be a “safe level of spread,” according to the note. “This remains a disease spreading, but at a vastly lower pace,” Lee explained.

At sub-30 daily cases per million, the US “might be considered one of the safest nations (on a COVID-19 basis),” said Lee. The decline comes as other countries begin to see a second-wave spike in COVID-19 cases.

Additionally, if herd immunity is ultimately reached, daily cases could crash quickly in the US, Lee said.

If US COVID-19 cases continue their pace of decline and fall below Europe, “capital will also want to seek the US,” leading stocks to rise further into record territory.

Finally, more treatment options becoming available, combined with a potential breakthrough in a COVID-19 vaccine, would be supportive for stocks, Lee said.

