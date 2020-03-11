'Prophesies of doom are having their day in the sun': Here's what 5 experts are saying about markets' recent financial crisis-level plunge

Associated Press Trader Fred DeMarco works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Global stock markets are falling further on spreading virus fears. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Monday’s market rout was the worst since the financial crisis, and experts have weighed in on how investors should regard soaring coronavirus fears and the new oil-price war.

Whether Tuesday’s rally kicks off a strong recovery or fades to more sell-offs, investors should “drip-feed new money into the market” while assets are relatively cheap, Nigel Green, CEO of financial advisory deVere Group, said.

Other firms admitted that near-term growth will likely suffer before noting that investors who held steady through the Great Recession enjoyed major gains through the subsequent recovery.

Here’s what five financial sector experts said about markets’ new volatility and how to invest amid the heightened risk environment.

Investors hoping for a break from coronavirus-fuelled volatility got the opposite and then some this week.

The outbreak continued to spread rapidly around the world over the weekend, and the rising death count in the US gave investors plenty to worry about before Monday’s open. Stocks already ended two weeks of high volume, trading down roughly 12% on Friday as concerns about the virus’ economic fallout compounded.

Market woes weren’t confined to the coronavirus’ tightening grip on the global economy. Saturday saw the triggering of an unprecedented oil-price conflict between Russia and Saudi Arabia. The world’s two biggest oil exporters entered a back-and-forth war for market share, both by boosting production and lowering prices. The news dragged oil on Monday into its biggest one-day tumble since 1991.

When equity investors were finally able to react to the slew of weekend headlines, chaos ensued. The S&P 500 tanked 7% within minutes of the market open, triggering a 15-minute trading halt for the first time since December 2008. Stock prices remained deep in the red through the session before closing nearly 8% lower. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average posted their biggest single-day losses since the financial crisis.

Stocks rallied on Tuesday to pare some losses, but economists are already worried the uptick serves as a so-called “dead cat bounce,” when equities experience a brief recovery before continuing a downward trend.

Here’s what five financial sector experts had to say about the Monday sell-off and Tuesday leap.

Bankrate.com: ‘You have to be in it to win it’

Massimo Pinca/Reuters Paulo Dybala celebrates a goal during the Juventus versus Inter Milan game in the empty Allianz Stadium in Turin on March 08, 2020.

The stock market’s downtrend following its February 19 peak placed it dangerously close to bearish territory by Monday’s close, but investors who lived through the 2008 crash know such plunges are part of the game, Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com, said Tuesday.

“The market’s best days often come in close concert with the market’s worst days and you have to be in it to win it,” he wrote. “Disciplined investors that hold tight and have the fortitude to buy more when the stock market falls are rewarded in the long run.”

Staying invested through harrowing times is a marathon and not a sprint, McBride added.

Independent Investor Alliance: ‘You’ve been through days like this before and you know this won’t be the last time’

Reuters A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

Market slumps are just as normal as the healthy run-ups experienced over the 11-year bull market, Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance, said Monday.

“For those of us who’ve worked in the market for a long time, you’ve been through days like this before and you know this won’t be the last time, but that’s little comfort as you go through them,” Zaccarelli wrote.

The CIO likened Monday’s decline to a plane flight entering turbulent skies. Passengers “both know everything will eventually be fine” but also that the near-term will be less enjoyable, he said. Whether one deems it turbulence or volatility, avoiding selling during downturns is necessary “to enjoy the benefits of longer-term higher returns,” Zaccarelli added.

deVere Group: ‘Drip-feed new money into the market’

Though the recent market slip wiped out swaths of wealth from portfolios, the smartest investors are those who “drip-feed new money into the market” and review their portfolios where necessary, according to Nigel Green, CEO and founder of financial advisory deVere Group.

World economies will bounce back when stimulus packages and practical anti-contagion measures take effect, he added. The Federal Reserve already slashed its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on March 3 to spur stronger purchase activity amid the growing outbreak. Future measures in the US and abroad will fuel a strong recovery once COVID-19 can either be contained or cured, Green said.

JPMorgan: ‘Hit by three shocks this quarter’

Reuters FILE PHOTO: Man wearing a face mask is seen inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building, as the country is hit by a novel coronavirus outbreak, at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai

Economists have mulled the coronavirus’ hit to global demand and supply for weeks as factory closures and quarantine activity dragged on economic growth. The latest threat posed by the oil-price war means the global economy will be “hit by three shocks this quarter,” according to JPMorgan.

Some may view the positive oil-supply shock as a cushion to gas costs for consumers and ailing travel companies, the bank’s economists wrote. Yet any boost to oil purchasing power will be swiftly negated by the virus’ drag on out-of-home activity, they said.

“Given the pullback in consumer demand in travel and entertainment, the actual boost to household purchasing power from falling oil prices could be less than usual,” the team of economists led by Bruce Kasman wrote Monday. “The risk that this event magnifies into a global recession has risen materially.”

Macquarie Research: ‘Prophesies of doom are having their day in the sun’

Reuters FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Gazprom Neft’s oil refinery in Omsk, Russia

The market panic that comes with a precipitous drop could spiral out of control and drive further losses, but investors shouldn’t be without hope, Macquarie Research said Monday.

The firm cited the Greek myth of Cassandra, who was granted the ability to see the future but cursed with an inability to convince others of her foresight. The coronavirus outbreak “gave a new lease of life to modern-day Cassandras” who prophesied a market downturn, and more have joined their doomsaying, Macquarie’s analysts wrote.

Even though the outbreak can become the biggest economic disaster since the financial crisis, “the time seems near” when investors should buy up value stocks while they’re cheap, the firm said.

“Prophesies of doom are having their day in the sun, but economic reset is not inevitable,” the team led by Viktor Shvets wrote. “Global coordination is needed.”



