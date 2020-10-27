JPMorgan says alternative energy stocks have more upside ahead regardless of who wins the election

Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Vivint Solar workers install rooftop solar panels

Alternative energy stocks will likely gain more after their run-up this year no matter who wins the election, JPMorgan said on Monday.

These stocks have probably outperformed on rising expectations of a Biden win, a group of analysts led by Paul Coster said.

But alternative energy may still gain even without a Democratic sweep, especially given the success of the renewables industry during President Trump’s administration, said the analysts.

“The election creates a somewhat binary event, though we believe risk-reward is still favourable, particularly for distributed generation stocks,” JPMorgan said.

The alternative energy stocks that the firm covers have increased 134% on average year-to-date, significantly outperforming the S&P 500. These stocks have likely outperformed on rising expectations of a Biden win and the prospect of infrastructure investing that supports green energy, a group of analysts led by Paul Coster said.

JPMorgan also said that even if President Trump wins the election or Republicans remain in control of Congress, many alternative energy stocks will still gain, though trading multiples will likely decline.

“We believe anything other than a Democratic sweep may result in trading multiples declining, though given the success of the renewables industry during President Trump’s administration, we do not see downside risk to earnings estimates,” the analysts said.



JPMorgan added that the alternative energy industry appears more suited to long-term investors than at any prior time during their coverage.

“We therefore think investors should stay long into the print, adding to positions opportunistically,” said the analysts.

Distributed generation remains JPMorgan’s top investment theme for investors seeking exposure to the alternative energy space. Distributed solar stocks in particular will gain from a Biden win, because the former vice president’s climate plan involves increasing rooftop solar systems. “The election creates a somewhat binary event, though we believe risk-reward is still favourable, particularly for distributed generation stocks,” JPMorgan said.

