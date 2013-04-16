Dow Up 100 After Yesterday's Big Selloff

Markets just opened after yesterday’s nasty sell-off, and stocks are retracing their losses.



Right now, the Dow Jones is up 115 points, or 0.8 per cent.

The S&P 500 is up 0.9 per cent, trading around $1566.

Below is a chart of the S&P 500 futures, which have been climbing steadily this morning. On the far left is yesterday’s sell-off in the futures, which came right after the closing bell.

Meanwhile, gold, which has seen the biggest sell-off in decades over the past few trading sessions, is up 2.4%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.