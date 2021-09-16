US stocks were mixed Thursday as traders weighed how the latest economic data will affect Fed policy plans.

Retail sales unexpectedly soared in August despite increasing COVID-19 cases.

332,000 Americans filed for unemployment last week, higher than economists were expecting.

Spending at US retailers and restaurants handedly beat economist expectations and soared in August. Retail sales gained 0.7% last month, while economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected sales to drop by 0.8% through the month.

Meanwhile, more Americans filed for unemployment than expected last week. Initial jobless claims jumped to an unadjusted 332,000 last week, versus 330,000 expected. It also snapped a two-week streak of declines and placed claims just above pandemic-era lows.

Here’s where US indexes stood at the 9:30 a.m. ET open on Thursday:

Weaker economic data means the Fed is unlikely to announce a taper at next week’s FOMC meeting, according to macro economists at Guggenheim. While an announcement at the November meeting seems the market’s base-case, upcoming drama in Washington over the debt ceiling and infrastructure bill could affect that decision, they added.

Bitcoin hovered around $US48,000 ($AU65,386). Coinbase said on Wednesday it plans to expand its product offering to include trading in futures and derivatives.



West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.35%, to $US72.37 ($AU99) per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international benchmark, slid 0.32%, to $US75.23 ($AU102) per barrel.

Gold 1.9%% to $US1,760.10 ($AU2,398) per ounce.