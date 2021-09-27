US stocks mixed as worries about a debt-ceiling standoff, Evergrande risks persist

Traders at the New York Stock Exchange. Xinhua/Wang Ying via Getty Images

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite headed lower on Monday in the last trading week of September.

The 10-year Treasury yield was at its highest since late June.

Lawmakers will vote on budget bills this week.

Stocks mostly moved lower Monday as investors entered the last week of September with lawmakers in Washington facing funding deadlines to avoid a government shutdown while worries lingered over China’s debt-laden Evergrande.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite lost ground while the Dow Jones Industrial Average clung to a small gain. Tech stocks were feeling the pinch from investors seeking safety in the Treasury market, a move that pushed the 10-year Treasury yield to 1.48%, around its highest since late June.

Here’s where US indexes stood at 9:30 a.m. on Monday:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 34,849.52, up 0.15% (51.52 points)

Nasdaq Composite: 14,962.84, down 0.58%

Investors appeared wary of risk-taking as Congress prepares to vote on Thursday to deal with the $US28 ($AU39) trillion debt ceiling the country is bumping up against. In the House, Democrats are still wrestling over a major infrastructure bill and a $US3.5 ($AU5) trillion spending bill for social and environmental programs.

Meanwhile, Evergrande, whose $US309 ($AU426) billion in liabilities rattled global markets last week, passed a deadline to pay $US83.5 ($AU115) million in dollar-bond interest. That’s left investors wondering whether they will have to absorb massive losses after a 30-day grace period, according to Reuters. Another $US47.5 ($AU65) million coupon is due this week on a second dollar bond.

Gold rose by 0.1% to $US1,752.78 ($AU2,414) per ounce.

Oil prices jumped. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 2.1% to $US75.55 ($AU104) per barrel. Brent oil, oil’s international benchmark, picked up 1.8% to $US79.46 ($AU109).

Bitcoin gained about 1% at $US43,545.91 ($AU59,968).