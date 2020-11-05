US stocks see major tech-led surge as investors digest election uncertainty

Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith

US stocks surged, even as the outcome of the US presidential election remained up in the air as of Wednesday morning.

Technology stocks led the move higher on as prospects of a Republican controlled Senate seemed likely, dimming the likelihood of an anti-trust break up of mega-cap tech.

US stocks climbed on Wednesday, even as the outcome and uncertainty of the US presidential election remained up in the air.

Overnight trading in the equity-futures market was volatile as chances of a Biden and Trump win seesawed back and forth as voting counts rolled in.

Technology stocks consistently outperformed overnight and on Wednesday morning. A divided government likely leads investors to believe that a potential anti-trust breakup of mega-cap tech companies is less likely than under a Democratic controlled government.

Cannabis stocks traded lower on Wednesday despite four US states legalizing the drug for recreational sales. With prospects of a divided government election outcome, investors view swift federal legalization of the drug as less likely.

The prospects of a Republican-controlled Senate also led to a spike in fossil fuel stocks and a drop in green energy stocks, as of Wednesday morning trades.

In other markets, Treasury yields dove as investors fled to the relative safety of government bonds, while the US dollar gained against a basket of other major currencies.

Billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya said the too close to call election results means Democrats need to do some soul searching as it becomes clear that America is as divided as ever.



“I think in many ways the Democratic Party has shot themselves in the foot” because even if Biden wins, it would not be definitive, Palihapitiya said.

Election results in California led to a surge in shares of Uber and Lyft. Voters passed proposition 22 in the state, which allowed gig-economy companies to continue classifying its workers as independent contractors rather than employees.

Oil prices rose. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed as much as 3.4%, to $US38.92 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international benchmark, jumped 3.2%, to $US40.97 per barrel, at intraday highs.

Gold traded lower on Wednesday, falling as much as 1.4%, to $US1,883.13 per ounce.



