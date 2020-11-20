Tech stocks lead the market higher as traders weigh vaccine progress against virus concerns

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Technology stocks led the market higher on Thursday, even as COVID-19 concerns lingered following New York City’s decision to transfer its school system to remote learning.

A rise in daily COVID-19 cases led to an infection rate of more than 3% in New York City, which spurred Mayor Bill DeBlasio to shut down physical learning at schools on Wednesday.

On the economic data front, 742,000 more Americans filed for unemployment last week, more than experts had forecast.

Despite the new round of COVID-19 related restrictions in New York, investors remain hopeful on the successful development of vaccines to prevent the virus.

AstraZeneca became the latest pharmaceutical company to reveal positive data related to its vaccine in development. Phase II trial results of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate demonstrated a strong immune response in elderly patients, according to data published in the Lancet medical journal.

But a potential vaccine is still months away, and Fed President Loretta Mester said Congress must pass another round of fiscal stimulus to help fend off another economic slowdown caused by COVID-19.

Oil prices rose. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed as much as 0.4%, to $US0.4 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international benchmark, was up 0.5%, to $US44.57 per barrel, at intraday highs.

Gold fell on Thursday, declining as much as 1%, to $US1,852.81 per ounce.



