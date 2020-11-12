Tech stocks lead market higher as post-election rally continues

Bryan R Smith A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 9, 2020.

Technology stocks rebounded on Wednesday, helping lead the market higher as a post-election rally in stocks continued.

Wednesday’s move came after two days of strong value and cyclical stock outperformance following the news of successful COVID-19 vaccine results from Pfizer and BioNtech.

But the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, as the US hits record daily cases and sees a continued uptick in hospitalizations and deaths.

Technology stocks staged a rebound on Wednesday, recovering from a two-day losing streak on Monday and Tuesday after news of a successful COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNtech led to a surge in cyclical stocks.

And despite a continued rise in daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, the post-election rally in stocks continued.

The S&P 500 closed at a near record level on Wednesday, just below its September 2 high of 3,580.

Bill Ackman is one investor who is concerned about the complacency surrounding a rise in COVID-19 cases, as he is once again protecting against potential downside in the stock market by opening up hedging positions against corporate credit, according to an interview at a conference held by the Financial Times.

Ackman described the recent vaccine news as “bearish” because it could spur people to take the virus less seriously, and predicted a difficult few months before the economic recovery takes off.

But Goldman Sachs thinks there’s still upside left in stocks, according to a note published on Wednesday. The firm sees the S&P 500 jumping another 11% by mid-2021 as corporate profits stage a rebound, according to the note.



In corporate news, it was revealed that the CEO of Pfizer sold $US5.6 million worth of stock on Monday, the same day the company announced the positive results of its COVID-19 vaccine. The stock sale was part of a 10b5-1 plan set up earlier in the year.

Five Prime Therapeutics, a small-cap biotechnology company, soared as much as 349% on Wednesday after it announced phase 2 results of a study that showed its drug had a positive impact in fighting stomach cancer.

OPEC slashed its oil demand forecast for 2020 and 2021 as an out of control COVID-19 pandemic has put a sizable dent into air travel and economic activity in general.

Oil prices moved higher. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.34%, to $US41.50 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international benchmark, jumped 0.53%, to $US43.84 per barrel, at intraday highs.

Gold slid on Wednesday, falling as much as 0.76%, to $US1,862 per ounce.



