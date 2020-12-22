S&P 500 slides as revived lockdown fears offset stimulus progress

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The S&P 500 declined on Monday as a mutated COVID-19 virus strain found in the UK dented reopening optimism and offset the $US900 billion stimulus deal struck by Congress.

The Dow Jones industrial average finished in positive territory after tumbling as much as 424 points.

The mutated virus strain is said to be more contagious and has led to new lockdown measures and travel restrictions in the UK just ahead of Christmas.

Congress agreed to pass another round of stimulus that will include $US600 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits.

Watch major indexes update live here.

The S&P 500 declined on Monday as investors grappled with a new COVID-19 strain identified in the UK that’s said to be more contagious. The Dow Jones industrial average finished in positive territory after tumbling as much as 424 points at intraday lows.

Renewed virus concerns outweighed the $US900 billion stimulus deal from Congress that includes $US600 stimulus checks and expanded unemployment benefits.

Much is still unknown about the mutated virus, including how well vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna can protect against it.

Surging COVID-19 cases and concerns about the new variant of the virus have led to lockdown measures and travel restrictions for the UK. France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, and the Netherlands have banned flights from the UK, and Austria and Sweden are preparing to do the same.

Here’s where US indexes stood at the 4 p.m. ET market close on Monday:



Read more:

Bank of America unveils its top stock pick in each of the 11 S&P 500 sectors and explains why they’re poised to dominate in the year ahead



Travel stocks plummeted on Monday as investors grappled with the renewed risk of a longer shutdown and travel restrictions.Tesla tumbled as it was officially entered into the S&P 500 index. Meanwhile, a $US4.4 billion takeover of Aerojet Rocketdyne by Lockheed Martin helped spur a 26% surge in the rocket manufacturer.

Bitcoin suffered a steep drop from record highs on Monday as crypto investors grappled with a hack of the personal wallet system Ledger and new proposed rules from the US Treasury that would require exchanges to collect identifying information for its users who transfer more than $US10,000 to a crypto wallet.

Oil prices edged lower. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped as much as 6%, to $US46.18 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international benchmark, declined 5.9%, to $US49.20 per barrel, at intraday lows.

Gold fell as much as 1.4%, to $US1,855.41 per ounce.



Read more:

BANK OF AMERICA: Buy these 26 cheap and fundamentally rock-solid stocks before the economic rebound sends them soaring in 2021



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.