S&P 500 erases 2020 gains, tumbles into correction as economic worries mount

BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images

US equities declined on Thursday as higher-than-expected jobless claims and renewed virus fears weighed on investors.

The slide erased year-to-date gains for the S&P 500 and also sent the benchmark into correction territory, implying a 10% decline from recent highs.

New US weekly jobless claims rose to 870,000 in the week ended Saturday, exceeding the economist estimate of 840,000 compiled by Bloomberg. Claims have lingered around their current levels since August as the nation’s economic rebound weakened.

Wednesday afternoon commentary from Federal Reserve officials emphasised the need for another fiscal relief package, but Congress has moved on from negotiations and signalled new stimulus won’t be considered until after the November elections.

Oil slid on the disappointing economic data. West Texas Intermediate crude sank as much as 2.2%, to $US39.12 per barrel.

Watch major indexes update live here.

US stocks dropped on Thursday as investors faced off against revived virus concerns and new signs of pain in the labour market. The slide erased year-to-date gains for the S&P 500 and also sent the benchmark into correction territory, implying a more than 10% decline from recent highs.

New weekly US jobless claims unexpectedly jumped to 870,000 in the week ended Saturday, signalling lasting pain in the nation’s labour market. Economists expected claims to sink to 840,000. Claims have hovered around their current levels since August as hiring slows and stimulus measures expire.

Continuing claims, which track the aggregate number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits, decreased slightly to 12.6 million. The reading still exceeded the economist estimate of 12.3 million.

Here’s where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. market open on Thursday:



Read more:

A Wall Street expert breaks down why these are the best 6 stocks to own for a second coronavirus wave in addition to the FAANMGs



“The momentum in the labour market is stalling,” Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said in a note. “Against this backdrop, the need for further fiscal action is obvious, but we no longer expect any meaningful relief bill until February.”

Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday emphasised the importance of passing new fiscal aid to keep the US rebound on track. Yet Congress has largely abandoned talks on another stimulus bill and instead shifted focus to the Supreme Court vacancy and avoiding a government shutdown.

Rising COVID-19 infection rates in the US renewed fears of another virus wave halting economic activity. Case counts began a downward trend in July but have since swung higher amid reopenings.



Read more:

A Wall Street expert explains why the market’s ongoing turbulence could end within 2 weeks â€” and pinpoints 3 stocks to grab cheaper now as big investors buy the dip



Tech mega-caps continued to drop, with Apple,Microsoft, and Facebook all dragging on major indexes.

Nikola shares plunged further after Wedbush analysts slapped the stock with its first “sell” rating. The firm cited founder Trevor Milton’s unexpected departure and execution risks for their bearish outlook. Wedbush also lowered its price target for Nikola to $US15 from $US45, implying a 29% drop over the next 12 months from Wednesday’s closing level.

Thursday’s decline comes after a 525-point drop for the Dow in Wednesday trading. Fed officials’ warnings of a faltering economic bounce-back drove a late sell-off. Tech giants led the drop and drove the Nasdaq composite to underperform its peers.



Read more:

Legendary trader Randy McKay turned $US2,000 into $US70,000 in just 7 months. Here are the 8 trading rules that contributed to his multiyear run of million-dollar returns.



Spot gold fell as much as 0.8% to $US1,848.88 per ounce, declining further below its recent support of $US1,900. The US dollar rose and Treasury yields wavered.

Oil futures fell as fears of a weakened recovery bled into the commodity market. West Texas Intermediate crude sank as much as 2%, to $US39.12 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international standard, dropped 1.2%, to $US41.27 per barrel, at intraday lows.



Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:







A Wall Street expert explains why the market’s ongoing turbulence could end within 2 weeks â€” and pinpoints 3 stocks to grab cheaper now as big investors buy the dip









Boosted unemployment benefits didn’t incentivise Americans to stay jobless, Fed study shows â€” diminishing one of Republicans’ key arguments against extra payments









Coronavirus fallout has erased $US3.5 trillion in workforce income, UN agency says





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.