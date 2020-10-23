Dow climbs 153 points after Nancy Pelosi suggests stimulus deal is close

Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

US stocks clawed back from early losses on Thursday to finish the day higher, driven by positive comments from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the potential for a fiscal stimulus deal.

Pelosi told reporters that negotiations for another round of fiscal stimulus were “just about there” and that “the president wants a bill, that’s part of the opportunity that we have.”

New US weekly jobless claims totaled 787,000 last week, coming in below the median economist estimate of 870,000 compiled by Bloomberg. It also reflected a marked decrease from the prior week’s revised total.

But obstacles for another round of stimulus prior to the November election remain, as Senate Republicans have shown little appetite to pass anything but a skinny stimulus deal focused on extending the PPP loan program for small businesses.

On the data front, new US weekly jobless claims totaled 787,000 last week, coming in below the median economist estimate of 870,000 compiled by Bloomberg. The encouraging reading also reflected a marked decrease from the prior week’s revised total.

Elsewhere, existing home sales in the US spiked to the fastest rate since 2006 as the housing-market boom accelerates further, in part buoyed by an exodus of US cities in favour of the suburbs and record low mortgage rates.

In corporate news, Tesla posted record profits for the third quarter, beating analyst estimates. The firm committed to its 2020 target of delivering 500,000 cars despite interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares moved higher on the solid earnings beat. Here’s what six Wall Street analysts had to say about Tesla’s third quarter earnings report.



Align Technology surged more than 25% on Thursday after it reported strong third quarter earnings in part helped by social media influencers on TikTok.

Gold fell as much as 1.5%, to $US1,894.72 per ounce.

Oil traded higher. West Texas Intermediate crude jumped as much as 2.5%, to $US41.02 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international benchmark, rose 2.5%, to $US42.79 per barrel, at intraday highs.



