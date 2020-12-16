US stocks snap 4-day skid amid encouraging vaccine, stimulus progress

Timothy Clary/AFP/Getty Images

The S&P 500 snapped a four-day losing streak on Tuesday and moved higher as progress continued on both the COVID-19 vaccine front and stimulus negotiations in Congress.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers have rolled out two separate stimulus bills containing $US908 billion in economic relief.

With a government shutdown deadline fast approaching on Friday, hopes to pass a deal are high.

On Monday, with a government shutdown approaching this Friday, a bipartisan group of lawmakers rolled out two separate stimulus bills containing $US908 billion in economic relief.

Meanwhile, the first round of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the US on Monday, and on Tuesday, US regulators at the FDA said Moderna’s vaccine is safe and effective, setting it up for emergency use authorization later this week.

The US plans to ship 6 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine once the FDA authorizes it, which is more than double the initial shipment of Pfizer vaccines.

Despite the imminent shipment and administration of millions of vaccines, daily US cases of COVID-19 are near record highs and consistently above the 200,000 mark.

In corporate news, Prevail Therapeutics surged as much as 86% after Eli Lilly said it would buy the firm for up to $US1 billion to obtain its gene therapy programs targeting Parkinson’s disease and other ailments.

Oil prices edged higher. West Texas Intermediate crude rose as much as 1.1%, to $US47.52 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international benchmark, jumped 0.9%, to $US49.78 per barrel, at intraday lows.

Gold rose as much as 1.5%, to $US1,855.43 per ounce.



