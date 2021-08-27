US stocks close at record highs after Powell eases tapering concerns during Jackson Hole speech

US stocks closed at record highs on Friday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell eased investor concerns about tapering its monthly bond purchases.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs, while the Dow Jones soared nearly 250 points.

Powell signaled that any decision on tapering its monthly bond purchases would be independent from its decision on raising interest rates.

US stocks closed at record highs on Friday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell eased investor concerns about tapering its monthly bond purchases during the Jackson Hole speech.

The record close for the S&P 500 represented its 52nd close so far this year. The Nasdaq also closed at record highs, while the Dow Jones was up nearly 250 points.

Powell signaled that the decision to taper the Fed’s monthly bond purchases, which total about $US120 ($AU166) billion, would be made independent of raising interest rates. The Fed still doesn’t expect to raise interest rates until at least 2023, as it continues to monitor progress of the economic recovery from COVID-19.

Here’s where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. ET close on Friday:

Poly Network said all of the $US610 ($AU843) million stolen by a hacker earlier this month has been returned after Tether released the final $US33 ($AU46) million that was frozen.

Shares of Support.com extended a 2-day surge to 150% amid an apparent short-squeeze and increased social media chatter.

Rivian has confidentially filed for an IPO with the SEC, according to a Friday press release. The electric vehicle maker is seeking a valuation of up to $US80 ($AU111) billion, and hopes to go public in late November, according to Bloomberg.

Bank of America gave four reasons why shares of Oatly could pop as much as 79% as it scales up production to meet demand for its oat milk products.

China intends to ban US stock listings for tech companies that have troves of sensitive user data, according to a report. The move comes following the troubled IPO of ride-hailing giant Didi.

Apple CEO Tim Cook sold $US750 ($AU1,036) million worth of shares he received in a performance payout, netting him a total $US355 ($AU490) million after paying taxes.

Oil prices jumped. West Texas Intermediate crude was up as much as 2.09%, to $US68.83 ($AU95) per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international benchmark, rose 2.21%, to $US72.64 ($AU100) per barrel.

Gold jumped as much as 1.46 %, to $US1,821.20 ($AU2,516) per ounce.