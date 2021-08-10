Dow, S&P 500 close at records while Nasdaq slips as traders mull economic growth and Fed tapering prospects

US stocks closed mixed on Tuesday as investors mulled economic growth and the prospects of the Fed on tapering asset purchases.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average closed at records while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped.

Oil rose, gold fell.

The materials, energy, industrials, and financial sectors outperformed on Tuesday, which may be partly attributed to the newly Senate-approved $1 trillion infrastructure bill, Brian Price, head of investment management for Commonwealth Financial Network, said in a client note.

Here’s where US indexes stood at the 4 p.m. ET close on Tuesday:

AMC Entertainment soared as much as 10% before closing lower turning in a second-quarter loss that was narrower than anticipated. It also reported better-than-expected revenue that marked a sizable jump from last year.

Famed short-seller Jim Chanos on Tuesday also revealed a small short position against the meme-stock favorite.

Lightning eMotors rose as much as 89%, hitting their highest level since going public via SPAC, after entering an $850 million partnership deal with a Berkshire Hathaway-backed bus maker.

Oil prices rose. West Texas Intermediate crude was up as much as 3.6%, to $68.90 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international benchmark, climbed 3.1%, to $71.24 per barrel, at intraday highs.

Gold meanwhile slightly slipped as much as 0.7%, to $1,717.81 per ounce.