Dow craters 943 points in worst day since June as virus spike spurs new lockdowns

US stocks cratered on Wednesday after a continued spike in COVID-19 cases prompted a new round of lockdowns in Europe.

A 40% surge in COVID-19-related deaths in Europe over the past week spurred Germany and France to announce new restrictions on movement within the countries. Bars, restaurants, and gyms in Germany and France will close while schools and nurseries remain open.

Tech stocks led the market lower amid a congressional hearing on Section 230 with the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook, and Alphabet testifying.

Oil prices tumbled, which dragged energy stocks lower.West Texas Intermediate crude fell as much as 6.6%, to $US36.97 per barrel.

US stocks cratered on Wednesday amid a continued spike in COVID-19 cases that prompted a new wave of lockdowns in Europe.

The Dow Jones industrial average’s, 3.4% marked its worst single-day drop since June 11, while the S&P 500’s 1.9% drop was its largest since Sept. 23.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel struck a deal for “lockdown lite,” which entails a shut down of bars, restaurants, gyms and movie theatres beginning this weekend, and expected to last for at least one month. Schools and nurseries remain open, Bloomberg reported.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced a new national lockdown to begin this Friday and last until December 1, though like Germany, schools will remain open, according to Bloomberg.

Here’s where US indexes stood at the 4 p.m. ET close on Wednesday:



The Cboe Volatility Index â€” or VIX â€” climbed as high as 40.52, its highest in more than four months. The VIX has traded at an average of 26.30 since the start of August after registering multiyear highs in March.

While record-high coronavirus cases have fuelled concerns about the pace of economic recovery, the prospect of timely fiscal support is all but exhausted. The Senate adjourned on Monday and isn’t set to reconvene until November 9, putting to bed any remaining hope for a stimulus bill. As the recovery slows, some fear that new aid will arrive too late to keep the economy from tumbling again.

Next week’s presidential election has also contributed to the upswing in volatility. While elections typically escalate price swings, the chance of delayed results this year has investors bracing for extended market choppiness.



Technology stocks led the market lower on Wednesday amid congressional testimony from the CEOs of Twitter,Facebook, and Alphabet on Section 230 legislation, while Microsoft earnings outlook disappointed investors.

In corporate news, First Solar’s third-quarter earnings report bested analysts’ expectations. Deutsche Bank posted a better-than-expected third-quarter profit, and its debt-trading unit posted a 47% surge in business.

The billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller said a blue-wave election outcome could hurt stocks in the long term.

Oil prices tumbled, which dragged energy stocks lower. West Texas Intermediate crude fell as much as 6.6%, to $US36.97 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international benchmark, fell 6%, to $US38.75 per barrel, at intraday lows.



