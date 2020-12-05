US stocks climb as disappointing jobs report lifts stimulus hopes

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

US equities rose on Friday after disappointing labour-market data boosted hopes for an end-of-year stimulus compromise.

The US added 245,000 nonfarm payrolls in November, handily missing the consensus economist estimate of 460,000 additions. The unemployment rate fell to 6.7% from 6.9% and met forecasts.

Though the data suggests the nation’s economic recovery is slowing, some see it as raising the chances of a near-term stimulus deal.

“Today’s report is beckoning lawmakers to act on additional fiscal stimulus measures,” Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management, said. “The longer they hold out the wider the gap may become.”

Though the data surprised to the downside, it spurred new optimism for a stimulus compromise to be reached before the end of the year. Democrat and Republican lawmakers have warmed to a $US908 billion proposal throughout the week, marking the first major step forward in stimulus efforts after months of gridlock.

The package could aid the US economy through new funding for small businesses, state and local governments, and expanded federal unemployment benefits.

