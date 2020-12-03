US stocks fall as November ADP jobs report misses expectations

Getty Images / Xinhua News Agency

US stocks declined on Tuesday as November’s ADP employment report showing 307,000 new jobs added came in below expectations.

US investors could point to good news across the pond, as the UK became the first country in the world to grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Watch major indexes update live here.

US stocks declined on Tuesday, even as the UK became the first country in the world to grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s and BioNTech’sCOVID-19 vaccine.

The UK is expected receive nearly 1 million vaccine doses by next week, and has a total of 40 million doses on the way throughout 2020 and 2021.

Investors may have been disappointed by November’s ADP jobs report, which showed companies added 307,000 new jobs last month, well below economist expectations for 440,000 news jobs, and also below October’s revised ADP jobs number of 404,000.

Here’s where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET open on Monday:



Read more:

The creator of a new volatility index for the Nasdaq 100 shares how investors can protect portfolios loaded with tech names â€” and explains why he thinks it’s superior to the VIX



With the US FDA expected to be just a week behind the UK’s decision to grant emergency authorization use for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, here’s when the vaccine will be rolled out to all advanced economies, according to a Goldman Sachs estimate.

Investors will likely have their eyes on Slack and Salesforce in today’s trading session, after Salesforce announced a $US27.7 billion acquisition of Slack as it looks to better compete against collaborative enterprise software providers like Microsoft.

Oil prices edged higher. West Texas Intermediate crude rose as much as 0.5%, to $US44.76 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international benchmark, increased 0.5%, to $US47.67 per barrel, at intraday highs.

Gold gained as much as 1%, to $US1,832.56 per ounce.



Read more:





Shelby Osborne achieved financial freedom using a unique twist on a classic real-estate investment strategy. Here’s how she built a portfolio of 53 units, starting in her early 20s.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.