Nasdaq leads US stocks lower as Treasury yields jump to 3-month high

The Nasdaq Composite lost the most ground Monday among Wall Street’s major benchmarks.

Tech stocks bore the brunt of the 10-year Treasury yield rising to a three-month high of 1.5%.

Investors pushed into bonds as focus turns again to a possible Fed rate hike in late 2022.

US stocks closed mostly in red Monday, with tech names weighed down by a climb in Treasury yields as investors refocused on expectations for the Federal Reserve to begin tapering asset purchases in the coming quarter and raising interest rates next year.

The S&P 500 lost ground and the Nasdaq Composite, the index featuring some of the largest tech companies in the world, fell for a second straight session. The pricey group of tech stocks was hurt as the 10-year Treasury yield surpassed 1.5%, the highest level since late June.

Here’s where US indexes stood at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 34,869.37, up 0.21% (71.37 points)

Nasdaq Composite: 14,969.97, down 0.52%

“US tech dominance has helped drive major outperformance for the Nasdaq over the course of this pandemic, yet we are starting to see that unravel as the Fed moves towards a new tightening cycle,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG, in a note Monday. “Concerns over the possibility that tech stocks have been pumped up by easy money brings a potential shift towards pro-cyclical laggard which often rise as yields improve.”

Around the markets, Morgan Stanley cut its price target for Amazon to $US4,100 ($AU5,627) as it sees the retailer’s plans to hire thousands of people and increase wages putting pressure on its profit.

Oil prices jumped. West Texas Intermediate crude picked up 1.9% to $US75.41 ($AU104) per barrel. Brent oil, oil’s international benchmark, rose 1.7% to $US79.40 ($AU109).

Gold was up marginally at $US1,750.68 ($AU2,403) per ounce.

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $US43,039.51 ($AU59,072).