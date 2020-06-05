Dow spikes 700 points after jobs-report shocker shows unemployment rate dropped in May

Mario Tama / Getty Images

US equities spiked on Friday after the Bureau of Labour Statistics announced an unexpected decline in unemployment and net job creation in May.

The nation’s unemployment rate dropped to 13.3% last month from 14.7%, trouncing economist projections that saw the metric hitting 19%.

US employers added 2.5 million payrolls in the period, stunning experts who expected 7.5 million lost jobs.

The hugely optimistic figures support investors’ hopes for a swift economic rebound through the second half of 2020.

Oil rose after OPEC+ reached a tentative agreement for extending its record production cuts for at least one month.

US stocks soared on Friday after the May jobs report revealed an unexpected drop in unemployment and net job creation.

The unemployment rate declined to 13.3% in May from 14.7%, the Bureau of Labour Statistics announced Friday, despite forecasts that saw the metric reaching 19%. US employers added 2.5 million payrolls through the month while economists anticipated 7.5 million lost jobs.

The May gain marks the nation’s biggest single-month jobs increase since 1939.

Here’s where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. market open on Friday:



The report gives investors hoping for a rapid labour-market recovery their most optimistic sign yet. Unemployment claims data released Thursday suggested joblessness was still on a downward trend, with 1.9 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week. Wednesday’s ADP report beat economist expectations but still showed 2.76 million jobs lost last month.

Friday’s report hints at widespread stimulus and economic reopenings acting faster than anticipated to lift the US from its deep recession.

“Jobless claims and ADP data have all pointed to an increase in the unemployment numbers, so these numbers will need to be digested,” Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors, said. “But certainly the initial signs suggest that the reopening of economies has already started to heal the labour market.”

Oil prices rose on Friday after OPEC+ arrived at a tentative agreement for extending its record production cuts. The global coalition is slated to meet on June 6 and maintain its cuts for at least one more month after days of compliance disputes.

West Texas Intermediate crude jumped as much as 5.8%, to $US39.57 per barrel, on the news. International benchmark Brent crude soared 6.2% to $US42.48 at intraday highs.



Friday’s gains cap a resoundingly positive week for US stocks. Equities surged through June’s first sessions as positivity around economic reopenings outweighed nationwide protests against police brutality and escalating US-China tensions.

Stocks dipped slightly on Thursday after unemployment claims remained elevated and continuing claims landed above economist expectations. Still, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 leaped to a record high in the session, becoming the first major US index to fully erase its coronavirus losses.



