US stocks mixed after snapping 3-day losing streak as trading slows and investors assess Omicron spread

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Lucas Jackson/Reuters

US stocks were mixed on Wednesday, after Tuesday’s strong gains, as investors assess the spread of Omicron.

The stock market is seeing thin trading volumes in the shortened holiday trading week.

Tesla stock jumped 4% after CEO Elon Musk said he sold another $548 million of the EV maker’s shares.

US stocks were narrowly mixed on Wednesday as investors assess the swift spread of the Omicron variant ahead of the holiday weekend.

Stocks snapped a three-day losing streak on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq jumping 2.40%. But thin trading volumes due to the shortened holiday week, uncertainty about President Biden’s legislative agenda, and little company news helped contribute largely flat trade on Wednesday.

Here’s where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET open on Wednesday:

Tesla stock jumped 4% after CEO Elon Musk said he sold another $548 million of the EV maker’s shares to finally reach his target of selling 10% of his stake.

FTX and Crypto.com plan to run Super Bowl ads next year after both bought the naming rights to professional sports arenas.

Sales in the NFT markets continue to stay strong, with sales topping $246 million over the past week. These were the five best-selling digital collections over the past week.

One skeptic of the Web 3.0/metaverse space is Elon Musk, who trashed the idea that people want to strap a screen to their face for the entire day.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose as much as 0.08% to $71.18 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international benchmark, was flat at $73.97 per barrel.

Gold rose as much as 0.33% to $1,794.60 per ounce.