US stocks decline as stimulus negotiations heat up and earnings miss hopes

Reuters The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

US stocks closed down on Tuesday as investors mulled Senate Republicans’ coronavirus stimulus package and a slew of earnings reports.

The GOP continued negotiations on its initial fiscal relief plan throughout the day. The $US1 trillion package includes another round of $US1,200 payments and additional funds for small-business loans.

Experts expect a long negotiation period as Republicans and Democrats spar over their respective proposals.

Earnings misses from 3M and McDonald’s weighed on major indexes.

Oil tumbled through the session, with West Texas Intermediate crude dropping as much as 1.8%, to $US40.85 per barrel.

US stocks slid on Tuesday as investors braced for prolonged negotiations between Democrats and Republicans on another round of economic stimulus.

The GOP continued deliberations on its fiscal relief plan through the session. The $US1 trillion package includes another round of $US1,200 direct payments, a $US60 billion expansion of small-business loans, and more than $US100 billion for schools. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said a stimulus measure won’t reach a vote unless it includes liability restrictions.

Senate Republicans’ spending plan came in far below the $US3.5 trillion sought by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Experts expect a long negotiation process before a package is passed.

Here’s where US indexes stood at the 4 p.m. ET market close on Tuesday:



The proposal was revealed after expanded unemployment benefits expired this week, pulling a key lifeline from millions of jobless Americans as the coronavirus continues to slam the economy. The new GOP bill will replace the $US600 per week expansion with benefits that match 70% of a worker’s past wages, McConnell said Tuesday.

Investors also digested earnings misses from McDonald’s and 3M. The restaurant chain missed expectations for quarterly profit and posted a 30% drop in revenue. 3M missed estimates for revenue and earnings as sales of personal protective equipment failed to outweigh a broader slowdown in demand for its office products.

Tesla stock tumbled after Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi downgraded the company to “underperform” from “market-perform.” The firm maintained its $US900 price target for Tesla, implying shares will tank 42% over the next year. The automaker enjoyed a “mind-boggling” rally through 2020, but shares need to return to reasonable levels before investors should buy in, Sacconaghi said.

“Despite our relatively bullish stance on electric vehicle evolution, and structural advantages we believe Tesla may hold, we find it difficult to justify Tesla’s current valuation even under our most bullish/imaginative scenarios,” the analyst wrote in a note to clients.

Tech giants including Apple,Microsoft, and Alphabet also fell, further cutting into the sector’s outperformance.

Pfizer climbed after beating earnings estimates and raising its 2020 guidance.



Oil slumped deeper through the session. West Texas Intermediate crude fell as much as 1.8%, to $US40.85 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international benchmark, erased a mild gain and fell 0.9% to $US43.01 at intraday lows.

Spot gold neared a record $US2,000 per ounce before erasing gains and turning lower. The precious metal has rallied through the summer amid a weakening US dollar and expectations that inflation will rise.

Bitcoin breached $US11,000 late Monday and held the level through Tuesday morning before sliding below the threshold. Like gold, the digital currency has benefited from a turn to alternative assets and concerns that inflation will drag on traditional assets.



