US stocks decline as investors weigh GOP stimulus plan and earnings disappointments

- US stocks dropped on Tuesday as investors mulled Senate Republicans’ coronavirus stimulus package and a slew of earnings reports.
- The GOP unveiled its initial fiscal relief plan on Monday. The $US1 trillion package includes another round of $US1,200 payments and additional funds for small business loans.
- Still, experts expect a lengthy negotiation period as Republicans and Democrats spar over their respective proposals.
- Earnings misses from 3M and McDonald’s weighed on major indexes.
- Oil fell slightly, with West Texas Intermediate crude dropping as much as 0.8%, to $US41.26 per barrel.
- Watch major indexes update live here.
US stocks slid on Tuesday as investors braced for prolonged negotiations between Democrats and Republicans on a second round of economic stimulus.
The GOP revealed text for its initial fiscal relief plan – named the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protections, and Schools Act – Monday afternoon. The $US1 trillion package includes another round of $US1,200 direct payments, a $US60 billion expansion to small business loans, and more than $US100 billion for schools.
Senate Republicans’ spending plan comes in far below the $US3.5 trillion sought by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Experts expect a lengthy negotiation process before a package is passed. The proposal also comes as expanded unemployment benefits expire, pulling a key lifeline from millions of jobless Americans as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the economy.
Here’s where US indexes stood soon after the 9:30 a.m. ET market open on Tuesday:
- S&P 500:3,234.60, down 0.15%
- Dow Jones industrial average: 26510.15, down 0.28% (74.62 points)
- Nasdaq composite:10,499.85, down 0.43%
Read more:
Jason Tauber is crushing the market this year by finding the tech companies enabling the biggest disruptions. He told us how he’s adjusting his game plan as valuations soar – and 7 of his top picks today.
Investors also digested earnings misses from McDonald’s and 3M. The restaurant chain missed expectations for quarterly profit and posted a 30% drop in revenue. 3M missed estimates for revenue and earnings as PPE sales failed to outweigh a broader slowdown in demand for its office products.
Oil slumped as demand weakness continued to drag on the market.West Texas Intermediate crude fell as much as 0.8%, to $US41.26 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international benchmark, slipped slightly before paring losses and trading largely unchanged.
Spot gold briefly reached a record $US2,000 per ounce before erasing gains and turning lower. The precious metal has rallied through the summer amid a weakening US dollar and expectations for inflation to rise.
Bitcoin breached the $US11,000 level in late Monday trading and held the level through Tuesday morning before sliding below the threshold. Like gold, the digital currency has benefited from a turn to alternative assets and concerns that inflation will drag on traditional assets in the near future.
Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:
Bitcoin rockets above $US11,000 to year highs as the dollar weakens
Stocks now in ‘the painful stage’ before a more balanced bull market emerges, Morgan Stanley chief US equity strategist says
‘Castles built on sand’: Famed economist David Rosenberg says investors are being too reckless as stocks rally – and warns that a vicious long-term bear market is far from over
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.