Dow rockets 600 points as optimism grows around economic reopenings

Lucas Jackson/Reuters Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 20, 2020.

US stocks spiked roughly 2% on Tuesday as investors’ optimism toward economic reopenings overshadowed US-China tensions.

Travel and leisure stocks including United Airlines, Carnival, and MGM Resorts all soared as states continued to relax lockdown measures.

The White House said Sunday it would likely sanction China if the country implements a controversial national security law in Hong Kong, further escalating stresses between the economic giants.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil bounced as much as 3.9% to $US34.54 per barrel.

US stocks leaped on Tuesday as investors mulled economic reopenings and new US-China tensions.

States continued to relax lockdown measures through Memorial Day weekend, ushering in a new test for pandemic-battered markets. Some of the biggest gainers in early trading include firms hardest hit by the virus, with United Airlines, Carnival, and MGM Resorts all gaining at least 8%.

New pressures between Hong Kong and China dampened some sentiments and threatened to escalate stresses between the US and China. The White House said Sunday the US will likely sanction China if it enacts a controversial national security law in Hong Kong.

Here’s where US indexes stood soon after the 9:30 a.m. ET open on Tuesday:



The rally placed the S&P 500 above 3,000 for the first time since early March.

Investors also looked to news out of Novavax and the biotech firm’s efforts to create a coronavirus vaccine. The company announced Monday it began the first human trials of its vaccine candidate and expects results to arrive in July. The company’s shares jumped as much as 16% in early trading.

Markets have previously soared on positive study results, most recently surging after Moderna reported positive development on its own experimental drug.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed higher through the session, leaping as much as 3.9%, to $US34.54 per barrel. Brent crude, the commodity’s international standard, gained 3.8% to $US36.48.

The positive start follows the market’s best week since early April. Despite a mixed close in Friday trading, major US indexes surged through last week on Moderna’s positive study results and growing optimism around the US economic reopening. Inflows to major tech stocks like Facebook and Apple also lifted the highly concentrated benchmarks.



