Dow climbs 359 points, posts 4th straight day of gains as major economies move toward reopening

Getty Images / Spencer Platt

US stocks climbed on Monday as economic-reopening plans around the world fuelled fresh investor optimism.

All three major indexes climbed for a straight second day after states including Alaska, South Carolina, Georgia, and Texas began the first phases of business reopenings. The Dow Jones industrial average rose for a fourth consecutive session.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday revealed the state’s plan for a gradual recovery, adding that the outbreak in the US’s virus hotspot had mostly been contained.

“Short term, the numbers are on the decline. Everything we have done is working,” Cuomo said, though he cautioned that people shouldn’t be “getting too far ahead of ourselves.”

Here’s where major US indexes stood at the 4 p.m. ET market close on Monday:



Read more:

Goldman Sachs outlines a 3-part investing strategy to profit from the economy’s reopening – including 4 stocks to buy for the recovery



Spain, Italy, and France all made early moves to reboot their economies after data showed coronavirus deaths slowing further in the eurozone.

Still, even if reopening kicks off at the end of spring, a full economic recovery could take four years, Scott Minerd, chief investment officer at Guggenheim Investments, said in a Sunday note.

The government and Federal Reserve’s relief policies will emerge “insufficient, misdirected, and full of unintended consequences,” he said, forecasting an L-shaped trend for the nation’s gross domestic product.

“The Fed and Treasury have essentially created a new moral hazard by socialising credit risk,” Minerd wrote. “The United States will never be able to return to free market capitalism as we knew it before these policies were put in place.”



Read more:

RBC: The world’s biggest investors are piling into these 11 high-growth stocks to stay ahead of a market hammered by coronavirus fears



Positive stock sentiment did little to buoy the ailing oil market. West Texas Intermediate crude contracts slipped as much as 30%, to $US11.88 per barrel, slammed by growing fears of a global storage crisis. US firms have already slowed drilling activity to prop up the market, while Saudi Arabia accelerated production cuts originally intended for May 1.

Brent crude tumbled 11%, to $US19.11 per barrel at intraday lows.

The commodity market volatility could last several more weeks, Goldman Sachs warned in a Friday note. The bank’s analysts see global oil storage hitting its limit in as little as three weeks. Stabilizing the market would require cutting worldwide production by 18 million barrels per day by mid-May, the team added, nearly double what OPEC+ agreed to cut at an April meeting.



Read more:

A renowned market bear says stocks are setting classic trap before another steep plunge – and says the market is at risk of a 57% drop from current levels



The rest of the week is poised to deliver a range of macroeconomic-data releases and economic-policy updates. The Fed, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan are all scheduled to hold monetary-policy meetings and issue updates on plans to further fight the coronavirus pandemic’s economic fallout.

Quarterly earnings reports from Amazon,Apple,Boeing, and Visa this week will further detail the pandemic’s hit to corporate performance.



Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:







The US economic recovery could take 4 years after government relief efforts come up short, Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd says









The Fed’s ‘QE4ever’ stimulus will push stocks to record highs in 2021, one of Wall Street’s biggest bulls says









GOLDMAN SACHS: These are the top 11 companies to watch as we enter the best stock-picking environment in over a decade





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.