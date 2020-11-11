US stocks stutter as massive rotation drags on tech and boosts reopening trade

Stan Honda/AFP/Getty Images Traders working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange are blur in this time exposure, just before the opening bell, 11 May, 2004.

US equities fluctuated on Tuesday investors continued to pivot away from growth stocks and bolstered bets on near-term economic recovery.

Pfizer and BioNTech’s encouraging vaccine update, which fuelled a massive stock surge on Monday, continued to drive a shift out of expensive tech stocks and into plays more likely to outperform in an economic reopening.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slumped, while Dow Jones industrial average and the small-cap-focused Russell 2000 gained. Popular stay-at-home plays including Netflix,Zoom, and Amazon continued to fall as investors bet on near-term vaccine distribution.

“With a viable vaccine apparently on the horizon, it may be time to take a second look at your portfolio,” said Lindsey Bell, the chief investment strategist for Ally Invest. “Stocks that could benefit from a return to normal life â€” or the ‘reopening trade’ â€” could be worth watching over the coming weeks.”

The Dow and the S&P 500 leaped to record intraday highs on Monday. Pfizer’s update lifted investors’ risk appetites and kicked off the week’s rotation to cyclical names. Reopening trades such as airlines, cruises, and hotels gained. Gold tumbled the most in three months as investors ditched safe-haven assets.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Monday that their experimental coronavirus vaccine was found to be more than 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 in a late-stage trial. The companies now plan to apply for emergency use authorization with the US Food and Drug Administration to expedite the rollout of their vaccine. The announcement suggests a breakthrough in the race to find a viable vaccine and spurred hope on Wall Street that the pandemic might be contained sooner than previously expected.

Whether it could arrive soon enough to avoid additional economic damage is a different story. The US reached 10 million COVID-19 cases on Monday as infection rates spiked across the country. The Federal Reserve said in a Monday report that an inability to contain the outbreak could tank asset prices across risk markets.



Beyond facing pressure from the broad market rotation, Amazon sank after the European Union unveiled formal antitrust charges against the e-commerce titan. The EU’s top antitrust official alleged Amazon illegally abused its dominant position in Germany and France.

Beyond Meat cratered after the firm reported an unexpected third-quarter loss and missed revenue estimates. Shares hit their lowest since May as Wall Street scrutinised the worse-than-expected results.

Alibaba tumbled as regulatory concerns overshadowed massive sales for the company’s Singles Day event. The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Chinese regulators released a new draft of antimonopoly rules that could drag on online platforms like Alibaba.

Peloton erased early gains and traded higher after the company inked a multi-year deal with Beyonce. The artist will produce several exclusive workout programs themed around homecoming, the annual fall celebration for students at historically Black colleges and universities.



Spot gold climbed as much as 1.5%, to an intraday high of $US1,890.53 per ounce. The US dollar fell slightly, and Treasury yields ticked higher.

Bitcoin traded just below $US15,300 after failing to break above $US16,000 in its prolonged rally. The cryptocurrency’s recent momentum has mostly stalled since it traded above $US15,000.

Oil prices continued to climb, retaking their $US40-per-barrel support level. West Texas Intermediate crude gained as much as 2.9%, to $US41.46 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international benchmark, jumped 3%, to $US43.66 per barrel, at intraday highs.



