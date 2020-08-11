Dow jumps 310 points after Trump says he's weighing a capital gains tax cut

Reuters / Brendan McDermid

US equities gained on Tuesday on new hopes for a capital gains tax cut and wary optimism around a Russian coronavirus vaccine.

President Trump said Monday afternoon he is “considering” lowering the US capital gains tax. Such a move would increase investors’ realised profits but likely faces legal challenges if done through an executive order.

Investors also mulled Russia’s announcement that it has developed and approved the world’s first successful coronavirus vaccine. While news of vaccine progress has previously lifted markets, the lack of phase 3 testing of the drug has several health authorities sceptical of its safety.

Oil gained after US COVID hospitalizations sank to the lowest level in a month. West Texas Intermediate crude rose as much as 2.4%, to $US42.94 per barrel.

Watch major indexes update live here.

US stocks rose on Tuesday after President Trump’s call for a capital gains tax cut.

The president said in a Monday afternoon press conference he is “considering” lowering the US capital gains tax, a move that would boost investors’ realised profits. Trump decided against passing such a cut in September after saying it did too little for the middle class.

While the president can’t unilaterally slash the capital gains tax rate, he could adjust the level by the level of inflation through an executive order. Still, such a move would likely prompt legal challenges.

Here’s where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET market open on Tuesday:



Read more:

Billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones famously earned a 4-year streak of triple-digit returns. Here are the 7 trading rules he lives by after suffering a devastating loss.



In vaccine news, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Tuesday that the country had developed and approved of the first successful coronavirus drug. Futures moved higher following the announcement, despite global health authorities expressing scepticism toward the vaccine’s safety.

Clinical trials for the drug took place over just two months, and the Russian government approved its use before phase 3 studies are set to begin on Wednesday.

“I know that it works quite effectively, forms strong immunity, and, I repeat, it has passed all the needed checks,” Putin said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The president added that one of his daughters received the vaccine.



Read more:

Morgan Stanley breaks down 4 reasons why the next stock bull market is just getting underway – and lays out the best investing strategy for taking advantage



Investors also cheered a gradual easing of the coronavirus’s damage in the US. American hospitalizations fell to their lowest level in a month, suggesting the country’s surging death toll could soon slow.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals tumbled after missing quarterly estimates. The company also announced that the next trials for its experimental coronavirus vaccine would begin in September, later than the summer deadline Inovio previously established.



Read more:

JPMorgan says buy these 19 ‘diamond in the rough’ stocks that have plunged from yearly highs, but are spring-loaded for huge gains ahead



Chinese electric automaker Nio leaped after trouncing earnings estimates and nearly tripling its second-quarter vehicle deliveries. The Tesla competitor also guided for record revenue and deliveries in the third quarter despite many other companies withholding official forecasts.

Oil futures climbed as falling US hospitalizations boosted hopes for a demand rebound. West Texas Intermediate crude gained as much as 2.4%, to $US42.94 per barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, jumped 1.8%, to $US45.78 per barrel, at intraday highs.



Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:







No money, no education, and no connections: Here’s how Brian Burke went from a small-time house flipper to a real-estate investing magnate with over 750 deals and 3,000 units









Robinhood hosted more than 4.3 million daily average trades in June – handily beating its biggest brokerage rivals









Bankruptcy risks pose the greatest threat to the stock market’s rally to near-record levels, famed economist Mohamed El-Erian says





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.