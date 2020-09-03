US stock rally halts as investors shun tech giants

Reuters

Summary List Placement

US stocks fell on Thursday as investors rotated out of surging tech stocks and into less-concentrated sectors.

Market darlings including Apple,Nvidia, and Zoom stumbled after leading the market’s start-of-the-month rally. Facebook slipped after announcing the company will ban political ads in the week heading into election day.

Neglected sectors gained in the wake of the tech slump. JPMorgan and Bank of America led financials higher after Deutsche Bank upgraded both stocks to “buy” from “hold.”

Here’s where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET market open on Thursday:



Read more:

A commercial real estate-investing expert explains why the future of offices isn’t as bleak as you think – and shares 3 property stocks set for gains no matter the path the COVID-19 recovery



Thursday’s decline comes despite weekly jobless claims falling more than anticipated. Claims for unemployment insurance sank to 881,000 in the week ended Saturday, according to the Labour Department. Economists expected a reading of 950,000.

Continuing claims, which track Americans receiving unemployment benefits, reached 13.3 million for the week ended August 22, falling from the prior week’s revised figure.

Dow futures briefly turned positive following the report before sliding back into a loss.

Tesla shares continued their downward trend. The automaker touched record highs as recently as Tuesday but tumbled as much as 15% the following day after its largest outside shareholder trimmed its stake.



Read more:

‘I had run $US5,000 up to $US140,000 in just 2 years’: Here are the 7 trading rules stock-market wizard Marty Schwartz leverages to help ensure success



Gold fell below $US1,940 while the dollar retraced some Wednesday losses.

Oil sank amid worries that Iraq could delay production cuts for two months. West Texas Intermediate crude slid as much as 3.1%, to $US40.22 per barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, slid 2.8%, to $US43.21 per barrel, at intraday lows.

The stock market dip follows a 455-point surge for the Dow in Wednesday trading. Equities leaped after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged Congress to pass additional stimulus. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite notched record highs through the session.



Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:







‘You can make 5, 10, 50x your money’: Here’s an inside look at the 7-part strategy small-stock expert Ian Cassel is using to unearth the market’s most overlooked gems









Robinhood faces SEC investigation over deals with high-speed trading firms, report says









Airbnb declines takeover by billionaire investor Bill Ackman’s ‘blank check’ company, report says





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.