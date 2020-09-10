US stocks climb as investors weigh extended tech rally against weak jobless claims data

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

US stocks climbed on Thursday as tech giants attempted to reclaim record highs.

The gains come after rebounding tech names led indexes higher on Wednesday. The sector has fuelled outsize volatility in recent sessions as investors reconcile lofty stock valuations and strong momentum.

Investors also mulled weekly jobless claims data that signalled lasting pain in the US labour market. Claims totaled 884,000 for the week ended Saturday, missing the economist estimate of 850,000.

Oil fell after the American Petroleum Institute reported US stockpiles increased by nearly 3 million barrels.West Texas Intermediate crude sank as much as 2.3%, to $US37.17 per barrel.

US equities gained on Thursday as tech stocks resumed their recovery rally and boosted major indexes.

The popular sector has taken centre stage through the week following its collapse before Labour Day Weekend. Tech names pushed indexes higher on Wednesday as investors scooped up shares at their newly lowered levels.

Mega-caps including Apple,Facebook,Microsoft, and Amazon led the surge. Volatility remains elevated, and any slip-up from a tech giant would likely weigh on the broader market.

Traders also digested worse-than-expected jobless claims data. Claims for unemployment benefits made in the week ended Saturday reached an unadjusted total of 884,000. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected weekly claims to fall to 850,000. Thursday’s report signals continued pain in the labour market even after the unemployment rate declined in August.

Continuing claims, which track the number of Americans currently receiving unemployment benefits, also missed hopes and slightly increased to 13.4 million. Economists expected continuing claims to dip below 13 million.

Market participants will be looking to Capitol Hill for updates on a potential stimulus vote. Senate Republicans are set to introduce a $US500 billion bill set to expand unemployment benefits by $US300 per week. Democrats repeatedly called for a package with at least $US2.2 billion in economic aid, and are likely to strike down the Republicans’ smaller proposal.

Tesla shares climbed, continuing their uptrend after tanking through the end of last week.



AstraZeneca retraced some of its Wednesday losses. The biotech company tumbled in the previous session after pausing a trial of its coronavirus vaccine candidate over a suspected adverse reaction. CEO Pascal Soriot said on Thursday the company still aims to know before the end of the year whether the drug protects people against the coronavirus.

Spot gold gained 0.9%, to $US1,963.87 per ounce, at intraday highs. The precious metal remains in a narrow trading range of $US1,900 and $US2,000. The US dollar weakened, and Treasury yields gained.

Oil declined after the American Petroleum Institute reported US stockpiles increased by nearly 3 million barrels last week, according to Bloomberg. West Texas Intermediate crude sank as much as 2.3%, to $US37.17 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international standard, fell 1.8%, to $US40.07 per barrel, at intraday lows.



