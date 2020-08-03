US stocks climb as stimulus hopes outweigh fresh China tensions

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

US stocks climbed on Monday as investors focused on deliberations on a new stimulus bill and looked through escalating China tensions.

Congressional leaders and Trump administration officials met over the weekend to continue ironing out a second fiscal relief measure. Negotiations around expanded unemployment benefit remain at a standstill following the $US600-per-week boost expiring on Friday.

Fears of a soured US-China relationship resurfaced after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that the White House may take action against Chinese software companies “in the coming days.”

Tech giants drove indexes’ gains, with Microsoft leading the pack after confirming its talks to potentially buy TikTok.

Stocks gained on the first trading day in August as investors looked through revived US-China tensions and stayed hopes for a near-term stimulus bill.

Lawmakers and White House officials met through the weekend to deliberate on a second round of fiscal relief. The end of July marked the expiration of expanded unemployment benefits, erasing a key support measure for millions of jobless Americans. While Republicans and Democrats reached agreements on some facets including direct payments, the factions remain in a standoff on unemployment aid.

Meanwhile, new risks to the already fragile US-China relationship surfaced over the weekend. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that the White House might take action against Chinese software companies “in the coming days” following the administration’s order to ban TikTok. The statement reinvigorated trade fears just weeks after the two countries sparred on their respective consulates.

Tech giants led benchmark indexes higher after crushing earnings on Thursday afternoon. Apple,Alphabet, and Amazon all traded higher in the morning. Microsoft leaped after confirming reports it is in talks to buy TikTok. The Trump administration gave the company 45 days to ink a deal before TikTok’s US operations could be banned.

ADT surged on Monday after announcing a $US450 million investment from Google. The stake backs a “mutual, long-term commitment to partnership” between the companies, ADT said in a press release. Google took a 6.6% ownership stake in ADT through the deal.



Equity futures edged higher in early trading after pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly said it started a Phase 3 study of its coronavirus drug. The trial will take place in nursing homes and aims to protect vulnerable populations who might not be able to receive a vaccine.

Oil reversed early losses to trade higher. West Texas Intermediate crude rose as much as 0.7%, to $US40.54 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international standard, climbed 1.2%, to $US43.80 per barrel, at intraday highs.



