Dow jumps 800 points as investors weigh historic retail-sales rebound, Trump infrastructure plan

US stocks surged Tuesday as investors cheered a record jump in monthly retail sales and reports the Trump administration is preparing a $US1 trillion infrastructure proposal.

Domestic retail sales rebounded 17.7% in May, a record increase that more than doubled economist estimates.

Tuesday’s climb extends gains from the final hours of trading on Monday that came after the Federal Reserve announced it would begin individual corporate bond purchases.

The so-called reopening trade also surged Tuesday, with airlines and cruise lines gaining.

US stocks traded sharply higher Tuesday on data showing US retail sales surged a record 17.7% in May. The figure was more than double what economists expected, and offers a positive sign that the US economy may be on pace for a strong rebound from coronavirus.

Investors were also encouraged by a Bloomberg report saying President Donald Trump’s administration is readying a $US1 trillion infrastructure proposal. Tuesday’s climb extends gains from the final hours of trading on Monday that came after the Federal Reserve announced it would begin individual corporate bond purchases.

President Donald Trump cheered the results on Twitter, saying “looks like a big day for the stock market, and jobs!”

Here’s where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET market open on Tuesday:



“This is another indicator that a V-shaped recovery could be more likely than we initially thought,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade. “That said, there is a lot hinging on the hope that a second wave of infections stays at bay.”

The so-called reopening trade also surged Tuesday, with shares of American Airlines, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Carnival gaining in the early going.

Oil futures followed equity markets higher. West Texas Intermediate crude jumped as much as 4.3%, to $US38.71 per barrel. International standard Brent crude climbed 3.9%, to $US41.27 per barrel, at intraday highs.



