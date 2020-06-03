US stocks gain as economic-reopening optimism continues to outweigh civil unrest

Reuters

US equities climbed on Wednesday as investors pointed to positive labour-market data as a new sign of smooth economic recovery.

Major indexes extended premarket gains after an ADP labour-market report showed US private payrolls fell by 2.76 million in May, far below economists’ 9 million estimate.

Oil prices fluctutated amid reports that OPEC may cancel a June 4 meeting unless all members agree to concerted production-cut extensions.

The stock market’s June rally continued on Wednesday as growing hopes of a smooth economic recovery drowned out nationwide protests.

Major indexes traded higher after an ADP labour-market report showed US private payrolls falling by 2.76 million in May, less than one-third of the decline expected by economists. The reading is a steep decline from April’s record 19.6 million slump.

Economists expected a far-worse drop of 9 million jobs, suggesting Thursday’s jobs report could also defy estimates and further boost investor sentiment.

Surging mega-cap tech stocks brought the Nasdaq 100 less than 1% from meeting its February 19 peak.

Oil erased early gains and traded little changed amid doubts on when OPEC will next meet. The global coalition is slated to extend record production cuts for at least another month. Yet leading members are now threatening to cancel a June 4 meeting unless the entire group agrees to a concerted extension, according to Bloomberg.

Stocks have edged higher in June’s first sessions despite new risks emerging from nationwide police brutality protests and renewed US-China trade tensions.

While such rallies “may seem counterintuitive, and perhaps not even ‘fair,‘” history holds several examples of investors looking past near-term strife to bet on surging corporate profits, Nicholas Colas, cofounder of DataTrek Research, said in a Tuesday note.



