US stocks trade mixed as jobless claims fall for another week

US equities traded mixed on Thursday after weekly jobless claims came in lower than economist expectations.

Unemployment insurance claims made last week declined to 1.3 million, the Labour Department announced Thursday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected a reading of 1.38 million.

Tech mega-caps rallied higher as investors continued to pile into firms relatively insulated from rising coronavirus cases.

Oil traded largely unchanged, with West Texas Intermediate crude falling as much as 1.1%, to $US40.46 per barrel, before retracing some losses.

While the metric has fallen for 14 consecutive weeks, its latest reading is still about double the 665,000 filings made during the Great Recession’s worst week. Continuing claims – those tracking Americans receiving unemployment benefits – declined to 18.1 million for the week ended June 27.

Tech mega-caps including Apple,Netflix, and Microsoft continued to rally as investors park cash in stocks less immediately threatened by a coronavirus resurgence. US cases surpassed 3 million on Wednesday, prompting new concerns of a longer-than-expected recession.

Gold remained above $US1,800 as investors held tight to the popular hedge asset.

Oil prices slid. West Texas Intermediate crude fell as much as 1.1%, to $US40.46 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international benchmark, fell 0.6%, to $US43.02 per barrel, at intraday lows.

Investors have largely looked through a spike in US coronavirus cases and pushed equity prices higher over the week. Stocks gained on Wednesday as a tech rally overshadowed falling travel stocks. Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet all turned higher through the session, and Apple reached a fresh all-time high.



