US stocks trade mixed after jobless claims fall below 1 million for first time since March

US stocks traded mixed on Thursday after weekly unemployment claims dipped below 1 million for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic drove historic job loss.

Claims for jobless benefits dropped to 963,000 for the week ended Saturday, according to the Labour Department. The reading handily beat economists’ 1.1 million estimate.

Investors continued to wait for progress in stimulus bill negotiations. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rebuffed White House criticism of Democrats and said the party would talks when the administration starts “to take this process seriously.”

Oil declined slightly after the International Energy Agency cut demand forecasts for 2020 and 2021. West Texas Intermediate crude sank as much as 0.6%, to $US42.40.

Watch major indexes update live here.

Here’s where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET market open on Thursday:



The better-than-expected jobs data lifted stocks from a modest decline in early trading. Indexes’ steady rally has recently slowed as investors’ patience for a stimulus bill wanes.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi knocked the White House on Wednesday, saying that Democrats are “willing to resume negotiations” when the Trump administration starts “to take this process seriously.” Democrats and Republicans remain worlds apart in plans for economic stimulus and talks remain deadlocked.

The S&P 500 remains les than 1% from a record high. The index closed just below its past peaks in the last two trading sessions as investors fluctuate between tech mega-caps and neglected cyclical stocks.



Apple drove indexes higher, gaining after Bloomberg reported the company plans to sell a bundle of its digital services at a discounted price. Other tech giants posted mild gains.

Gold continued its climb back to $US2,000 after notching its biggest loss in seven years on Tuesday.

Treasury yields gained as investors braced for an auction of 30-year bonds.

Oil prices dipped slightly after the International Energy Agency slashed its forecast for demand in 2020 and 2021. West Texas Intermediate crude sank as much as 0.6%, to $US42.40. Brent crude, the international benchmark, declined 0.6%, to $US45.14, at intraday lows.



