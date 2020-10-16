Dow tumbles 255 points amid global lockdowns and sluggish stimulus progress

Getty Images / Xinhua News Agency

US stocks fell on Thursday amid declining hopes of a fiscal stimulus deal being completed before the November elections.

Additionally, concerns on rising daily COVID-19 cases and a new wave of lockdowns in Europe hurt global stocks.

An uptick in weekly US jobless claims also didn’t help stocks on Thursday, with 898,000 new unemployment filings surpassing economist estimates.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin are set to continue talks later today, and a sticking point of the deal remains the formation of a national testing strategy to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rising daily COVID-19 cases has hurt investor sentiment lately, and a renewed wave of potential lockdowns in Europe has not helped improve sentiment. Curfews will be implemented in Paris and other French cities, while the UK is imposing restrictions on the movement of people in various parts of the country.

Weekly jobless claims in the US of 898,000 surpassed analyst estimates of 825,000 and represented an uptick from last week’s adjusted reading of 845,000.

Third quarter earnings from the major US banks wrapped up on Thursday with Morgan Stanley beating analyst estimates on a surge in trading revenue.

K-Pop band BTS became multi-millionaires after the debut of their record label’s IPO led to a quick double in its share price.

Gold fell as much as 0.6%, to $US1,889.71 per ounce.

Oil traded lower. West Texas Intermediate crude fell as much as 4.4%, to $US39.22 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international benchmark, fell 4.1%, to $US41.56 per barrel, at intraday highs.



