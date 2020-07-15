Dow rallies 260 points on positive vaccine-trial data, blockbuster Goldman earnings

Xinhua/Wang Ying/ Getty Images

US stocks rose Wednesday after drugmaker Moderna announced an early coronavirus vaccine trial produced antibodies in all participants.

Major indexes were also lifted by strong quarterly earnings from Goldman Sachs, which saw the firm handily beat analyst profit estimates.

The so-called reopening trade gained, while oil climbed ahead of a key meeting between OPEC and its allies.

US stocks rose Wednesday following positive coronavirus vaccine news from Moderna and a blockbuster earnings report from Goldman Sachs.

Moderna announced an early coronavirus vaccine trial produced antibodies in all participants. Shares surged as much as 18% on the news. The so-called reopening trade also gained amid surging optimism, with airlines, cruise lines, and retailers climbing.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs handily beat Wall Street earnings estimates, driven by strong results in the trading and investment banking divisions. Shares rose more than 5% on the news.

Here’s where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET market open on Wednesday:



“It goes without saying that a vaccine will be the gamechanger in the pandemic, the thing that will allow life to return to normal and businesses and households to thrive once again,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA. “So it’s hardly surprising that investors get a little excited when the results of these trials emerge, even those in the early stages.”

Still, coronavirus cases continue to climb in the US, threatening to derail the economic recovery as states are forced to pause or rollback reopening plans.



On Tuesday, the US reported more than 67,400 new COVID-19 cases, another record. Nearly half of all cases reported came from Texas, California, and Florida. Total US cases surged to more than 3.3 million.

Oil rose ahead of a key meeting between OPEC and its allies, where it’s expected that producers will recommend rolling back the historic output cuts. West Texas Intermediate crude rose as much as 1.8%, to $US41 per barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, gained 1.8%, to $US43.59 per barrel, at intraday highs.



